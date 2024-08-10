Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 64,186 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

