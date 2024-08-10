Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,923 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 25.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 768,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $2,473,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock worth $4,638,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

