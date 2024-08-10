Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $1.49 Million Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $8,240,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $6,293,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $5,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

