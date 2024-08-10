Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 156,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Boit C F David boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boit C F David now owns 35,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 37,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 99,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. 28,602,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,282,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

