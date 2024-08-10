Prithvi Gandhi Buys 5,000 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

