Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRVA. Barclays lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.4 %

PRVA opened at $19.07 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after acquiring an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy acquired 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,242.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,242.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Boehler purchased 277,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.