PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.05.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

