Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $69.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.31.

Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,577,632.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,203 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

