Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Trading 1% Higher

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2122 dividend. This is an increase from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

