ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.09

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 381838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACDC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACDC

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 194,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ProFrac by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ProFrac by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProFrac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.