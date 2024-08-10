ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading Up 0.5%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.72. 109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.66.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.