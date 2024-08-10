ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $71.76. Approximately 18,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $279.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

