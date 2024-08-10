ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.59.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
