ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.59.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

