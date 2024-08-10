Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.37.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $28,758.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $231,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,588 shares of company stock worth $671,847. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.