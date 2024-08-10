Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.97

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 178078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Prudential alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Prudential by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.