Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter worth $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $7,082,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

