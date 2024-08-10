Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $16.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.84 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $755.65. The stock had a trading volume of 206,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.76. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.95.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Cintas by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after buying an additional 133,713 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cintas by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,213,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.