Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SPHR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 399,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,129. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.