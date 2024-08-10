Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermon Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

THR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

THR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,094. The stock has a market cap of $961.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.43%. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,499.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,499.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

