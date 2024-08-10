Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,172 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

