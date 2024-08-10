Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.53. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 7.5% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.