Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

