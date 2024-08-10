Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Price Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. American Public Education has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 326,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.