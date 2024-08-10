Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $486.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.