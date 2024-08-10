Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

