Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pet Valu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PET. Barclays upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu stock opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$23.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

