Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Issued By Wedbush

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

