Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for K-Bro Linen Inc. Issued By Leede Financial (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

KBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$30.03 and a one year high of C$37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

