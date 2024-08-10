Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for K-Bro Linen Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

KBL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.7 %

KBL stock opened at C$36.25 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$30.03 and a 12 month high of C$37.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$379.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

