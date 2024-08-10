Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Brink’s Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brink’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brink’s’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

