Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Ensign Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $2,093,939. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.