Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reduced by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $322.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.91. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 266,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

