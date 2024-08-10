Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.19 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 124,809 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 190,168 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

