Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Boosted by HC Wainwright

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrainsWay in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

BWAY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

