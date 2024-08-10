Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRBU. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CRBU opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 148,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

