Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Cut by Roth Capital

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Molding Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,684.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

