Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lifted by Barrington Research

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $153.75 on Friday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $187.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRA International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

