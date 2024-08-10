Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lowered by Analyst

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $531.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,077 shares of company stock worth $608,946 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

