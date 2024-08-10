Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Boosted by Analyst

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,939,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.