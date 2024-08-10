Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Boosted by Analyst

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology Price Performance
Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.83.
Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,939,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevation Oncology
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.