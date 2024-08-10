Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reduced by Analyst

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

In other Encore Capital Group news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

