Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Boosted by Analyst

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enhabit in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

EHAB has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of EHAB opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Enhabit by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enhabit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 10.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

