Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at C$22.38 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

