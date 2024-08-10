Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$24.09 on Friday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$23.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.90.

Pet Valu Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Featured Articles

