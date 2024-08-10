Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Reduced by Analyst

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

PET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PET opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$23.52 and a twelve month high of C$32.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

