Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Reduced by Analyst

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pet Valu in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PET. Cibc World Mkts raised Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PET opened at C$24.09 on Friday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$23.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

