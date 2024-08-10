Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $912.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 356,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 58,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

