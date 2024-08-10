Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Increased by Roth Capital

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beachbody in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.81). The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($7.65) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.84) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BODI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Beachbody to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of Beachbody stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $48.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

