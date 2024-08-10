Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $60.70 on Friday. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

