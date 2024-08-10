Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

