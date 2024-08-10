Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Raised by William Blair

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 919,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,174. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $137.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 22.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.